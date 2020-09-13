Workers make glassware at glass factory in Tripoli, Lebanon

A worker makes glassware at a glass factory in Tripoli, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2020. Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, killing around 190 people and injuring about 6,500 others. The glass on buildings destroyed in the explosions have been recycled by local people to make glassware. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Glassware is displayed at a glass factory in Tripoli, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2020. Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, killing around 190 people and injuring about 6,500 others. The glass on buildings destroyed in the explosions have been recycled by local people to make glassware. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

