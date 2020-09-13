RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

The time to put your money where your mouth is has finally arrived. If you truly want to see a return on your investments, you will have to take some risks. Artistic endeavors will prove extremely rewarding. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 9, 10, 18.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Today is not the time to fade into a corner. Success will be yours if you stand up and take your place the center stage. You are sure to be rewarded if you put effort into putting a smile on your partner's face. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)An exciting opportunity is coming over the horizon, but will require that you make some sacrifices when it comes to your personal life. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)There is no need for you to carry everyone's problems on your shoulders. Although it's good of you to offer help, you should not let that come at your own detriment. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do not allow fear of the unknown hold you back from trying something new. If you are courageous and willing to take risks, you will be able to accomplish some amazing things. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Make sure you include your loved ones when making plans. Two heads are better than one, and three or four are even better! Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Take care when dealing with money. A simple slip up may hurt you in the long run. Do not harden your heart or you'll only make it even easier to shatter to pieces. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)If you are having trouble figuring out what path to take, someone with more experience than yourself should be able to provide some helpful advice. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance today. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Take advantage of the endless stream of energy you feel today to accomplish great things. Financial opportunities should be a major focus. You can show your love through a simple handmade gift. That personal touch will be appreciated. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although all the extra hours you are putting in at work may go unappreciated at home, the financial results will be well worth your effort. Make sure to spend some of this money on a nice night out to compensate your family. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Take your time when choosing what path to follow. Those who love you will be willing to give you the space you need. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Feel free to put your needs first today. There is nothing wrong with pampering yourself. A problem will require that you examine things on an emotional basis. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Immense effort will be needed to make your dreams come true. The more time you put into a project the greater the rewards will be. ✭✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.