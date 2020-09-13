puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Exit full screen" key
4 Entree measured by how many eggs it has
10 Peas, in a peashooter
14 Company that purchased Victor
15 Parmesan relative
16 Imitate a lion
17 *Light-haired person who acts hastily? (note how the starred answers' added letters progress in the grid)
19 Hostelries
20 Even though
21 Not look forward to at all
23 *Cloth used while chopping onions?
27 Ease, like fears
29 Tennis great Arthur
30 "Have ___" (hospitable invitation)
32 Spousal or SIMPLE plan
33 *Brewery queue?
36 Transgress
37 In an agile way
40 "Absolute Torch and Twang" Grammy winner
42 "You ___ here"
43 *Golfer's club-wrecking fury?
47 Vim
48 Give an online lecture, say
49 Very, in French
53 Declare
55 *Gutter accumulation?
58 Tie tightly
60 Nancy's aunt in comics
61 Gathers dust
62 *Modest dockside platform?
66 Surreptitious look
67 "Norma" and "Tosca"
68 Large bird that can't fly
69 Lover of a love goddess
70 Flies, as a jet
71 Dapper ___DOWN
1 Printing mistakes
2 Fish protectors
3 The Clash's "Rock the ___"
4 Planetary path
5 Very, in Italian
6 Confessional rock genre
7 PC linkup
8 Finish
9 ___ the line (obeyed)
10 "The Tempest" spirit
11 Nat King Cole song about a da Vinci portrait
12 Official dialect of China
13 Places for scrubs, briefly
18 Through this means, formally
22 Suitable for family viewing
24 Domain of 69-Across
25 Subj. that covers idioms
26 Floral necklace
28 Yin's counterpart
31 Songwriter Paul
34 Privileged groups
35 Bronte's Jane
37 Weakens
38 More attractive
39 Banter
41 Not restrain, as a rant
44 Rowboat need
45 Sgt., e.g.
46 It looks like a "P" but sounds like an "R"
50 Tightened, as a knot
51 Itchy skin problem
52 Trail on a slope
54 Large elephant teeth
56 E's musical equivalent
57 Garb
59 Buy things
61 Place for a scrub
63 News service initials
64 Blanc who voiced Bugs Bunny
65 Sis' sib, possibly
solution