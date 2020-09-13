puzzle

1 "Exit full screen" key4 Entree measured by how many eggs it has10 Peas, in a peashooter14 Company that purchased Victor15 Parmesan relative16 Imitate a lion17 *Light-haired person who acts hastily? (note how the starred answers' added letters progress in the grid)19 Hostelries20 Even though21 Not look forward to at all23 *Cloth used while chopping onions?27 Ease, like fears29 Tennis great Arthur30 "Have ___" (hospitable invitation)32 Spousal or SIMPLE plan33 *Brewery queue?36 Transgress37 In an agile way40 "Absolute Torch and Twang" Grammy winner42 "You ___ here"43 *Golfer's club-wrecking fury?47 Vim48 Give an online lecture, say49 Very, in French53 Declare55 *Gutter accumulation?58 Tie tightly60 Nancy's aunt in comics61 Gathers dust62 *Modest dockside platform?66 Surreptitious look67 "Norma" and "Tosca"68 Large bird that can't fly69 Lover of a love goddess70 Flies, as a jet71 Dapper ___1 Printing mistakes2 Fish protectors3 The Clash's "Rock the ___"4 Planetary path5 Very, in Italian6 Confessional rock genre7 PC linkup8 Finish9 ___ the line (obeyed)10 "The Tempest" spirit11 Nat King Cole song about a da Vinci portrait12 Official dialect of China13 Places for scrubs, briefly18 Through this means, formally22 Suitable for family viewing24 Domain of 69-Across25 Subj. that covers idioms26 Floral necklace28 Yin's counterpart31 Songwriter Paul34 Privileged groups35 Bronte's Jane37 Weakens38 More attractive39 Banter41 Not restrain, as a rant44 Rowboat need45 Sgt., e.g.46 It looks like a "P" but sounds like an "R"50 Tightened, as a knot51 Itchy skin problem52 Trail on a slope54 Large elephant teeth56 E's musical equivalent57 Garb59 Buy things61 Place for a scrub63 News service initials64 Blanc who voiced Bugs Bunny65 Sis' sib, possibly

solution