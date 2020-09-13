Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/13 19:48:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Exit full screen" key

  4 Entree measured by how many eggs it has

 10 Peas, in a peashooter

 14 Company that purchased Victor

 15 Parmesan relative

 16 Imitate a lion

 17 *Light-haired person who acts hastily? (note how the starred answers' added letters progress in the grid)

 19 Hostelries

 20 Even though

 21 Not look forward to at all

 23 *Cloth used while chopping onions?

 27 Ease, like fears

 29 Tennis great Arthur

 30 "Have ___" (hospitable invitation)

 32 Spousal or SIMPLE plan

 33 *Brewery queue?

 36 Transgress

 37 In an agile way

 40 "Absolute Torch and Twang" Grammy winner

 42 "You ___ here"

 43 *Golfer's club-wrecking fury?

 47 Vim

 48 Give an online lecture, say

 49 Very, in French

 53 Declare

 55 *Gutter accumulation?

 58 Tie tightly

 60 Nancy's aunt in comics

 61 Gathers dust

 62 *Modest dockside platform?

 66 Surreptitious look

 67 "Norma" and "Tosca"

 68 Large bird that can't fly

 69 Lover of a love goddess

 70 Flies, as a jet

 71 Dapper ___

DOWN

  1 Printing mistakes

  2 Fish protectors

  3 The Clash's "Rock the ___"

  4 Planetary path

  5 Very, in Italian

  6 Confessional rock genre

  7 PC linkup

  8 Finish

  9 ___ the line (obeyed)

 10 "The Tempest" spirit

 11 Nat King Cole song about a da Vinci portrait

 12 Official dialect of China

 13 Places for scrubs, briefly

 18 Through this means, formally

 22 Suitable for family viewing

 24 Domain of 69-Across

 25 Subj. that covers idioms

 26 Floral necklace

 28 Yin's counterpart

 31 Songwriter Paul

 34 Privileged groups

 35 Bronte's Jane

 37 Weakens

 38 More attractive

 39 Banter

 41 Not restrain, as a rant

 44 Rowboat need

 45 Sgt., e.g.

 46 It looks like a "P" but sounds like an "R"

 50 Tightened, as a knot

 51 Itchy skin problem

 52 Trail on a slope

 54 Large elephant teeth

 56 E's musical equivalent

 57 Garb

 59 Buy things

 61 Place for a scrub

 63 News service initials

 64 Blanc who voiced Bugs Bunny

 65 Sis' sib, possibly

solution



 


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus