Learning Chinese

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/13 20:08:40
Chat attack

expose/拆穿/

A: Guess what I saw in the subway today? 

你猜今天我在地铁里看到了什么？

(nǐ cāi jīntiān wǒ zài dìtiě lǐ kàndào le shíme?) 

B: I saw the news. Is it that incident where a female passenger was sexually harassed? 

我看新闻了,是说一名女乘客被性骚扰的事吗？

(wǒ kàn xīnwén le,shìshuō yīmínɡ nǚchénɡkè bèi xìnɡsāorǎo de shìma?)

A: Yes. She was really brave. She exposed the person who harassed her right in front of everyone. 

对啊,她真勇敢,当面就把骚扰她的人拆穿了。

(duìā,tā zhēn yǒnɡɡǎn,dānɡmiàn jiùbǎ sāorǎo tā de rén chāichuān le.)

B: I saw the news say that a subway worker and another passenger in the subway helped her.

看新闻说,还有地铁上的乘务员和乘客帮助她。

(kàn xīnwén shuō,háiyǒu dìtiě shànɡde chénɡwùyuán hé chénɡkè bānɡzhù tā.) 

A: This isn't the only time I've heard about harassment incidents happening in public spaces. 

我不止一次听到类似的骚扰事件在公共场合发生了。 

(wǒ bùzhǐyīcì tīnɡdào lèisì de sāorǎo shìjiàn zài ɡōnɡɡònɡchǎnɡhé fāshēnɡ le.)

B: Some people will also install pinhole cameras to spy on people's personal matters. 

还有一些人会用针孔摄像机,窃取别人的隐私。

(háiyǒu yīxiērén huì yònɡ zhēnkǒnɡ shèxiànɡjī,qièqǔ biérénde yǐnsī.) 

A: This is totally beyond my imagination. 

我简直无法想象。

(wǒ jiǎnzhí wúfǎ xiǎnɡxiànɡ.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT





