Learning Chinese

expose/拆穿/A: Guess what I saw in the subway today?你猜今天我在地铁里看到了什么？(nǐ cāi jīntiān wǒ zài dìtiě lǐ kàndào le shíme?)B: I saw the news. Is it that incident where a female passenger was sexually harassed?我看新闻了,是说一名女乘客被性骚扰的事吗？(wǒ kàn xīnwén le,shìshuō yīmínɡ nǚchénɡkè bèi xìnɡsāorǎo de shìma?)A: Yes. She was really brave. She exposed the person who harassed her right in front of everyone.对啊,她真勇敢,当面就把骚扰她的人拆穿了。(duìā,tā zhēn yǒnɡɡǎn,dānɡmiàn jiùbǎ sāorǎo tā de rén chāichuān le.)B: I saw the news say that a subway worker and another passenger in the subway helped her.看新闻说,还有地铁上的乘务员和乘客帮助她。(kàn xīnwén shuō,háiyǒu dìtiě shànɡde chénɡwùyuán hé chénɡkè bānɡzhù tā.)A: This isn't the only time I've heard about harassment incidents happening in public spaces.我不止一次听到类似的骚扰事件在公共场合发生了。(wǒ bùzhǐyīcì tīnɡdào lèisì de sāorǎo shìjiàn zài ɡōnɡɡònɡchǎnɡhé fāshēnɡ le.)B: Some people will also install pinhole cameras to spy on people's personal matters.还有一些人会用针孔摄像机,窃取别人的隐私。(háiyǒu yīxiērén huì yònɡ zhēnkǒnɡ shèxiànɡjī,qièqǔ biérénde yǐnsī.)A: This is totally beyond my imagination.我简直无法想象。(wǒ jiǎnzhí wúfǎ xiǎnɡxiànɡ.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT