First US charter flight since epidemic arrives in Beijing with 87 passengers on board

File Photo: VCG

The first charter flight from the US to China since the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in Beijing, the American Chamber of Commerce in China announced on Sunday on its Twitter account.With 87 passengers, the flight flew directly from San Francisco to Beijing, according to the chamber.The chamber's tweet shows the flight is the first multi-company charter flight to fly from outside China into BeijingThe Global Times learned that the Beijing municipal government offered support for the charter flight.The local government provided preliminary approval for AmCham China's "Back to Work" charter flight on August 14. The charter flight was initially planned for August 28 but was delayed to September 12, giving it more time to ensure that all passengers could obtain visas and take pre-departure COVID-19 tests, according to media report.Nearly 200 people signed up for the chartered flight, but the requirements were very strict and some weren't eligible, according to information previously provided by AmCham China to the Global Times.Employees of members of AmCham China who work in Beijing were eligible to take the flight. They were also required to have an invitation letter from the Beijing local government, said the chamber.The chamber previously stated that at least 5,000 to 6,000 people in the broader business community remain stranded outside the country, and up to 10,000 people with plans to return to China have been unable to do so.