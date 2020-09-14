People visit an autumn market in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn markets, where farmers could sell freshly-harvested farm products, opened this weekend around the country. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People buy freshly-harvested farm products at a stand in an autumn market in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn markets, where farmers could sell freshly-harvested farm products, opened this weekend around the country. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A woman shows a pumpkin for sale in an autumn market in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn markets, where farmers could sell freshly-harvested farm products, opened this weekend around the country. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)