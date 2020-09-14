Students participate in eligibility test in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Students queue outside an examination center of an eligibility test held for selecting students for under-graduate medical courses, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Students participate in an eligibility test held for selecting students for under-graduate medical courses, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A student waits to enter an examination center of an eligibility test held for selecting students for under-graduate medical courses, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A student has his hands disinfected before entering an examination center of an eligibility test held for selecting students for under-graduate medical courses, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

