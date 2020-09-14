Kathmandu eases restrictions imposed on transport services, business activities

People enjoy their leisure time at a park in downtown Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 13, 2020. Despite rising cases, the Nepali local administrations in the Kathmandu valley eased restrictions imposed on transport services and business activities starting from Thursday for a week. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

People take a selfie at a park in downtown Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 13, 2020. Despite rising cases, the Nepali local administrations in the Kathmandu valley eased restrictions imposed on transport services and business activities starting from Thursday for a week. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

A fruit vendor wearing a face mask is seen on a street in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 13, 2020. Despite rising cases, the Nepali local administrations in the Kathmandu valley eased restrictions imposed on transport services and business activities starting from Thursday for a week. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

Children play at a park in downtown Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 13, 2020. Despite rising cases, the Nepali local administrations in the Kathmandu valley eased restrictions imposed on transport services and business activities starting from Thursday for a week. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)