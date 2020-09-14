Israel reports 2,882 new COVID-19 cases, 155,604 in total

A medical worker conducts serological tests for coronavirus at a Leumit Health Care Services laboratory in central Israeli city of Or Yehuda, on Sept. 13, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,882 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 155,604. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,882 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 155,604.The death toll reached 1,119, with 16 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 495 to 519, out of 1,056 patients currently hospitalized.The number of recoveries reached 114,998, with 1,502 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 39,479.Also on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry announced in a joint statement that a three-week nationwide lockdown will begin on Friday.

The lockdown, aiming to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus morbidity, includes a movement ban of more than 500 meters away from home.Most shops will also be closed, as well as places of culture, leisure and tourism, including swimming pools and gyms.However, essential service places like supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, while restaurants will be allowed to operate only delivery services.In addition, all schools and kindergartens in Israel will be closed during the lockdown period.It was also decided to limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people indoors and up to 20 people outdoors.