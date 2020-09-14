Kids Model Competition held in Tangerang, Indonesia

Children wearing face shields and flower themed costume prepare to participate in the Kids Model Competition at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

