Kids Model Competition held in Tangerang, Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/14 8:45:02

Children wearing face shields and flower themed costume prepare to participate in the Kids Model Competition at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)


 

A girl wearing a face shield and flower themed costume participates in Kids Model Competition at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)


 

Children wearing face shields and flower themed costumes participate in Kids Model Competition at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)


 

