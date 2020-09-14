Food festival held in old town of Phuket, Thailand

Vendors prepare food at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Vendors cook lobsters at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A vendor prepares vegetable at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Musicians perform at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Vendors recommends drinks to a customer at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A staff member checks body temperature of a vendor at a food festival in the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. The two-day festival was held to boost tourism and local economy. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)