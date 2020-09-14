Auto Nostalgia car show held in Warsaw, Poland

A Mono high performance car of BAC (Briggs Automotive Company) is seen during the Auto Nostalgia car show at the Warsaw Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A 1966 Ford Mustang is seen during the Auto Nostalgia car show at the Warsaw Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A Cadillac Fleetwood vintage car is seen during the Auto Nostalgia car show at the Warsaw Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A classic Volkswagen Beetle is seen during the Auto Nostalgia car show at the Warsaw Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A Chevrolet Impala vintage car is seen during the Auto Nostalgia car show at the Warsaw Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

