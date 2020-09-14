Lada cars rally in Moscow, Russia

People pose with a Lada car before the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A judge waves a flag during the start of the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Lada cars park on Red Square before the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Women pose with a Lada car before the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A Lada car competes during the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Two women walk past Lada cars before the Lada cars rally dedicated to 50th anniversary of the start of the production of Lada automobiles in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)