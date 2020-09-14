2020 Mac and Cheese Festival held in Toronto, Canada

People line up with a physical distance to buy food at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a face mask shows her food at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People line up to buy food at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A vendor wearing a face mask takes apple pieces out of the oven at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A vendor wearing a face mask shows a cheesecake at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman (L) wearing a face mask buys food at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks buy food at the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2020 Mac and Cheese Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2020. Hosted by Street Eats Market, the festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)