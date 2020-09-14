Autumn flower festival opens in Moscow

Visitors take a selfie during the annual flower festival at Aptekarskiy Ogorod botanical garden in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn flower festival opened here on Sept. 12. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Pumpkins are seen on display during the annual flower festival at Aptekarskiy Ogorod botanical garden in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn flower festival kicked off here on Sept. 12. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of flowers during the annual flower festival at Aptekarskiy Ogorod botanical garden in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn flower festival opened here on Sept. 12. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of flowers during the annual flower festival at Aptekarskiy Ogorod botanical garden in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn flower festival opened here on Sept. 12. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy flowers during the annual flower festival at Aptekarskiy Ogorod botanical garden in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2020. The autumn flower festival opened here on Sept. 12. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)