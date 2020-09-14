First Writing Ceremony held at museum in Xi'an

Children attend the First Writing Ceremony, a traditional activity held for children before they are admitted to school, at a museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A girl gets a red dot on her forehead, which is called "opening the wisdom eye", during the First Writing Ceremony, a traditional activity held for children before they are admitted to school, at a museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Children and their parents attend the First Writing Ceremony, a traditional activity held for children before they are admitted to school, at a museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A boy and his parent attend the First Writing Ceremony, a traditional activity held for children before they are admitted to school, at a museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)