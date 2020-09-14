Shanghai firm debuts 1,000-km range unmanned aerial vehicle

People visit the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2020. The Drone World Congress 2020 and the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo opened here on Sunday. Over 400 enterprises will show more than 1,000 drones at the event. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)





A Shanghai company has unveiled an intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that has a maximum takeoff weight of 400 kilograms and can fly a full range of 1,000 kilometers.



The UAV, called V400 Xintianweng, was unveiled by Autoflight on Sunday morning at a UAV expo held in Shenzhen, according to media reports.



The UAV, 6.67 meters in length and 1.11 meters in height, can take off and land vertically. It has a maximum load of 100 kilograms and can reach the maximum altitude of 5,000 meters.



The vehicle has two power versions, one electrically powered with arange of 300 kilometers, and the other a hybrid version with a range of 1,000 kilometers.



The UAV will be used in express delivery, urgent material transportation, medical aid and fire emergencies. It can significantly reduce the time of transportation, particularly in mountainous areas andislands.



For example, it used to take around 5.5 hours to transport goods from Jinshan of Shanghai to Dongji Island in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province. But V400 Xintianweng can do that in just an hour.



The company also revealed its strategy of establishing Urban Air Mobility, with its future product portfolio mainly consisting large-scale intelligent logistics aircraft and autonomous manned vehicles.



Global Times



