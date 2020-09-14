People visit 5th Shenzhen Int'l UAV Expo in Guangdong

People visit the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2020. The Drone World Congress 2020 and the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo opened here on Sunday. Over 400 enterprises will show more than 1,000 drones at the event. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2020 shows the venue of the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo in south China's Guangdong Province. The Drone World Congress 2020 and the 5th Shenzhen International UAV Expo opened here on Sunday. Over 400 enterprises will show more than 1,000 drones at the event. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)