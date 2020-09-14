Beijing officials investigated for giving commutations to homicide convict who killed another man upon release

File Photo: Sichuan Daily





Beijing government announced Sunday the results of their investigation into the illegal commutations of Guo Wensi, a man who'd been sentenced to life imprisonment for intentional homicide. Fourteen officials are suspected of bribery and other misconduct, and giving commutations in exchange for personal interests.



Guo Wensi was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 for intentional homicide, and was released from prison in 2019 upon nine commutations.



On March 14 this year, Guo Wensi attacked a 72-year-old retired electrician surnamed Duan and caused his death after the latter tried to persuade him to wear a face mask properly at a supermarket in Beijing. The incident drew intense questioning from the public over the legitimacy of his commutations.



According to the announcement published Sunday by the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, Guo Wanpu, father of Guo Wensi, had illegally solicited staff in the prison system, the procuratorate, and the court, offering money and goods, asking them to take care of Guo Wensi and to help reduce his sentence.



The People's Procuratorate of Beijing Municipality announced Sunday that the case of 14 officials and key associates involved in Guo's commutations has been transferred to Beijing procuratorates for case reviews.



A retrial procedure is underway for Guo's commutation.



Global Times



