Young generations take center stage during Ningbo family sailing race

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

China's national family sailing race ended its two-day run in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday, with Team Qianfan winning the Hobie Getaway race and Team Qicheng United taking first place in the Hobie T2 race.Shen Hong, captain of Qianfan, raced in the event with his two daughters. He said the deciding factor for the win was his daughters' performance."They did better than me, I can feel they have grown a lot through the competition," Shen said, noting that this was their third race in the tournament.The Ningbo race also attracted competitors from local communities and schools, as the organizers hope that future events in the city could see more local participation.The family sailing race will continue in Shanghai on this weekend.