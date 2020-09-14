Chef makes mooncakes at mooncake bakery in Henan

Zhang Xu puts away mooncakes ready for baking at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020. At age 31, Zhang Xu already serves as the chef of Jingshengchang, a Henan-based mooncake bakery established in 1860. Mooncakes produced at Jingshengchang are characterized by their crispy crusts and generous stuffing, coupled with a meticulous set of bakery skills which Zhang had begun to learn since high school graduation in 2007. "Our bakery skills are a great treasure," says Zhang. "I'll do my best to pass them down to future generations." (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Zhang Xu prepares mooncake stuffing at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020.

Zhang Xu bakes mooncakes at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020.

Zhang Xu shows a freshly-baked mooncake at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020.

Zhang Xu prepares mooncake stuffing at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020.

Zhang Xu moulds mooncakes to prepare them for baking at the mooncake bakery Jingshengchang in Xiayi County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 13, 2020.