HK informs families of violations of 12 residents, guarantees legal aid

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu stated that Hong Kong police and immigration authorities have contacted the families of 12 Hong Kong residents suspected of entering the Chinese mainland illegally and explained to them the related laws and regulations. He added that one of those arrested is suspected of violating the national security law for Hong Kong.In a signed article published on the official website of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, Lee disclosed that the families of the 12 suspects will receive legal advisory services. The family of one of the suspects has received a certificate to appoint a lawyer, greatly reducing the usual 25-day procedure.Lee said the 12 suspects, 10 of whom were charged with making or possessing explosives and assault weapons, arson, riots and assaulting police, left Hong Kong illegally and were arrested in mainland waters on August 23 and are under criminal detention by the public security bureau. Lee said that one person among the 12 suspects was previously arrested on bail, surrendered his travel documents and was not allowed to leave the city after being charged with violating the national security law for HKSAR.Lee said that the case is under investigation, and that Hong Kong's public security authority protects the legitimate rights of criminal suspects in accordance with the law. Lee also stressed the principle that every person in any place must respect the laws of that place and be accountable for his or her actions.The HKSAR government will provide practical assistance for any Hong Kong resident suspected of breaking any law outside the city, in accordance with the actual situation and in accordance with the principle of respecting the local judicial systems of other places, said Lee.Lee pointed out that the HKSAR government does not want other jurisdictions to interfere in the law enforcement of the HKSAR and would therefore respect and not interfere in enforcement of other jurisdictions.Since last year, a number of people in Hong Kong, including politicians, have been arrested and prosecuted for glorifying, supporting and encouraging violence for their own political interests, colluding with foreign forces to harm national security, and advocating a sense of non-compliance, said Lee.He reiterated that anyone who breaks the law should bear legal responsibility and face up to it, which is better than a lifetime of absconding with the stigma of being guilty.