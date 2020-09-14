US envoy to China to retire, leave Beijing in early Oct, embassy confirms

Terry Branstad. File photo: VCG

The US Embassy in China on Monday confirmed with the Global Times that Ambassador Terry Branstad will retire from his post after more than three years of services, at a time when China-US relationship underwent ups and downs.He will depart Beijing in early October. The Ambassador confirmed his decision to President Trump by phone last week, the US Embassy said in a statement emailed to the Global Times.At an embassy's internal event, the ambassador thanked the staff of the US Embassy and Consulates in China, saying he was "proudest of our work in getting the Phase One trade deal and delivering tangible results for our communities back home.""We have made significant progress and we will not stop pressing for more," according to the embassy's statement."We are rebalancing the US-China relationship so that it is fair and reciprocal and can fuel positive growth in both countries," he said.Branstad also noted that during his tenure he travelled to 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China, and would have visited all of them if it were not for the coronavirus.The Ambassador will return to Iowa after leaving Beijing, the embassy said.Global Times