China advances traditional music

After four years of compilation efforts, the first volume of the Chinese Music Encyclopedia has been completed and is scheduled to be published in 2021.With over 60,000 entries collected, the publication contains journals and books on traditional Chinese music, covering 14 themes including the theory, history, education and performance of Chinese music.The Chinese Music Encyclopedia is expected to provide an authoritative reference for the academic and theoretical study of Chinese music at home and abroad, said Li Yan, general manager of China Publishing and Media Holdings Co., Ltd.The encyclopedia, jointly produced by the China Conservatory of Music and the People's Music Publishing House, will consist of three other volumes that will be published at a date which has not yet been announced.