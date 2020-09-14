RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Do not let others take advantage of your good nature. There is nothing wrong with saying no from time to time. You are the master of your time not anyone else. A major money matter will demand your attention. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 11, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Keep a tight grip on your purse strings today. You are bound to run into a number of sales that look enticing, but will end up doing too much damage to your bank account if you go overboard. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You cannot be at the top of your game if you do not pay enough attention to your health. Although you may feel tired, if you put aside some extra time for exercise you will have more energy in the long run. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Recent challenges may have you doubting your abilities. Do not give up. If you stay confident, time will prove what you are capable of. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You may have to burn the midnight oil over the next few days if you want to get anything accomplished. Your extra effort will enable you to get a huge leg up on the competition. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Emotional matters will take precedence today. Starting a dialogue will help you avoid any misunderstandings or disagreements. You may receive a message from an old acquaintance. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Travel will ignite your desire to create and spark your imagination. Do everything in your power to get out of the house and your inspiration is sure to find you. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will be particularly adept when it comes to social activities today. This is a good time to share your ideas with someone new. Chances are high that you will come across like-minded individuals who think the same as you. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Lady Luck will be on your side today when it comes to financial matters. This is the perfect time to look into investment opportunities. A romantic encounter may get your heart pumping. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may find yourself plagued by a number of hectic events and strange occurrences today. Do your best to stay calm and keep your head about you. If you find yourself losing your footing do not hesitate to reach out for some extra support. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A visit with an old friend may prove to be an unexpected pleasure. You have lots to catch up on and so may want to arrange your schedule in order to spend more time with your friend. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will have to be very proactive if you want to take your career to an all new level. A realistic approach will increase your chances of success. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have the opportunity to connect with someone new today. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.