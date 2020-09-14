



puzzle



ACROSS



1 Creative field



4 Certain parents, in Liverpool



8 Cinderella's sweepings



13 "Hamilton" showdown



15 Bhutan locale



16 Facebook upload



17 "Tickle Me" doll



18 Word that can precede or follow "wishing"



19 Wee bits



20 Assignment for a Tex-Mex chef-in-training?



23 Arborist's specialties



24 Used to be



28 Future fry



31 Calm and composed



32 Withdrawal device, briefly



35 Watts of "The Impossible"



38 Celestial bear



39 One who regularly buys and sells fixer-upper houses?



43 Hawaiian island where Nicole Kidman was born



44 Moved slowly (into)



45 Sweden's flagship carrier



46 Loosened, like laces



49 Porridge ingredients, perhaps



51 Ten lords' activity



53 Ancient fabulist



57 Aquarium mensch?



61 "Pride ___ before ..."



64 2012 film set in Tehran



65 Potted plant's base



66 Baby food's consistency



67 Yarn



68 Obstetrician's prefix for "gram"



69 Ringo of The Beatles



70 Do a school activity?



71 Boggy place



DOWN



1 Quite skilled



2 Stick with many marks



3 Where Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium is



4 Bryn ___ College



5 Computer owner



6 About eight furlongs



7 Burst of artillery



8 Per item



9 Made an appearance



10 ___ under the collar



11 It's within three other Greek letters



12 Sailor's emergency signal



14 Bounds along



21 College sports channel



22 "Walk-___ welcome"



25 Gets bent out of shape?



26 Flummoxed



27 Largest U.S. retailer of the 1980s



29 Persian Gulf nation: Abbr.



30 Ready to serve



32 In violation (of)



33 A/C brand whose name sounds like a vehicle



34 Maestro Zubin



36 NYC transit org.



37 "Should that be true ..."



40 Person who makes clever remarks



41 "Glee" star Michele



42 Luggage attachment



47 "No preference"



48 "CSI" molecule



50 Creator of the Whos



52 Tiny flying pests



54 Light parody



55 Share a stance



56 Traffic cone



58 Take from a deck



59 Wrinkly fruit



60 Limerick, for one



61 Map app alternative



62 Softball umpire's cry



63 Washday brand





solution





