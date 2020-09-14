Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Creative field

  4 Certain parents, in Liverpool

  8 Cinderella's sweepings

 13 "Hamilton" showdown

 15 Bhutan locale

 16 Facebook upload

 17 "Tickle Me" doll

 18 Word that can precede or follow "wishing"

 19 Wee bits

 20 Assignment for a Tex-Mex chef-in-training?

 23 Arborist's specialties

 24 Used to be

 28 Future fry

 31 Calm and composed

 32 Withdrawal device, briefly

 35 Watts of "The Impossible"

 38 Celestial bear

 39 One who regularly buys and sells fixer-upper houses?

 43 Hawaiian island where Nicole Kidman was born

 44 Moved slowly (into)

 45 Sweden's flagship carrier

 46 Loosened, like laces

 49 Porridge ingredients, perhaps

 51 Ten lords' activity

 53 Ancient fabulist

 57 Aquarium mensch?

 61 "Pride ___ before ..."

 64 2012 film set in Tehran

 65 Potted plant's base

 66 Baby food's consistency

 67 Yarn

 68 Obstetrician's prefix for "gram"

 69 Ringo of The Beatles

 70 Do a school activity?

 71 Boggy place

DOWN

  1 Quite skilled

  2 Stick with many marks

  3 Where Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium is

  4 Bryn ___ College

  5 Computer owner

  6 About eight furlongs

  7 Burst of artillery

  8 Per item

  9 Made an appearance

 10 ___ under the collar

 11 It's within three other Greek letters

 12 Sailor's emergency signal

 14 Bounds along

 21 College sports channel

 22 "Walk-___ welcome"

 25 Gets bent out of shape?

 26 Flummoxed

 27 Largest U.S. retailer of the 1980s

 29 Persian Gulf nation: Abbr.

 30 Ready to serve

 32 In violation (of)

 33 A/C brand whose name sounds like a vehicle

 34 Maestro Zubin

 36 NYC transit org.

 37 "Should that be true ..."

 40 Person who makes clever remarks

 41 "Glee" star Michele

 42 Luggage attachment

 47 "No preference"

 48 "CSI" molecule

 50 Creator of the Whos

 52 Tiny flying pests

 54 Light parody

 55 Share a stance

 56 Traffic cone

 58 Take from a deck

 59 Wrinkly fruit

 60 Limerick, for one

 61 Map app alternative

 62 Softball umpire's cry

 63 Washday brand

