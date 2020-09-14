puzzle
ACROSS
1 Creative field
4 Certain parents, in Liverpool
8 Cinderella's sweepings
13 "Hamilton" showdown
15 Bhutan locale
16 Facebook upload
17 "Tickle Me" doll
18 Word that can precede or follow "wishing"
19 Wee bits
20 Assignment for a Tex-Mex chef-in-training?
23 Arborist's specialties
24 Used to be
28 Future fry
31 Calm and composed
32 Withdrawal device, briefly
35 Watts of "The Impossible"
38 Celestial bear
39 One who regularly buys and sells fixer-upper houses?
43 Hawaiian island where Nicole Kidman was born
44 Moved slowly (into)
45 Sweden's flagship carrier
46 Loosened, like laces
49 Porridge ingredients, perhaps
51 Ten lords' activity
53 Ancient fabulist
57 Aquarium mensch?
61 "Pride ___ before ..."
64 2012 film set in Tehran
65 Potted plant's base
66 Baby food's consistency
67 Yarn
68 Obstetrician's prefix for "gram"
69 Ringo of The Beatles
70 Do a school activity?
71 Boggy place
DOWN
1 Quite skilled
2 Stick with many marks
3 Where Arizona's Sun Devil Stadium is
4 Bryn ___ College
5 Computer owner
6 About eight furlongs
7 Burst of artillery
8 Per item
9 Made an appearance
10 ___ under the collar
11 It's within three other Greek letters
12 Sailor's emergency signal
14 Bounds along
21 College sports channel
22 "Walk-___ welcome"
25 Gets bent out of shape?
26 Flummoxed
27 Largest U.S. retailer of the 1980s
29 Persian Gulf nation: Abbr.
30 Ready to serve
32 In violation (of)
33 A/C brand whose name sounds like a vehicle
34 Maestro Zubin
36 NYC transit org.
37 "Should that be true ..."
40 Person who makes clever remarks
41 "Glee" star Michele
42 Luggage attachment
47 "No preference"
48 "CSI" molecule
50 Creator of the Whos
52 Tiny flying pests
54 Light parody
55 Share a stance
56 Traffic cone
58 Take from a deck
59 Wrinkly fruit
60 Limerick, for one
61 Map app alternative
62 Softball umpire's cry
63 Washday brand
solution