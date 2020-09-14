JH-7 fighter bombers in flight mission

Source: China Military Online Published: 2020/9/14 19:46:22

JH-7 fighter bombers attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)


 

JH-7 fighter bombers attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)


 

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)


 

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus