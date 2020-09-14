JH-7 fighter bombers in flight mission

JH-7 fighter bombers attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the flightline before takeoff for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training mission on September 3, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

