Learning Chinese

Mount Qomolangma (Commonly known in the West as Mount Everest)/珠穆朗玛峰/ zhūmùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡA: Have you seen any very interesting news recently?你最近有看到特别有意思的新闻吗？(nǐ zuìjìn yǒu kàndào tèbié yǒuyìsī de xīnwén ma? )B: Did you know that there is a kid called Mount Qomolangma in Hubei?你知道湖北有一个小朋友叫朱穆朗玛峰吗？(nǐ zhīdào húběi yǒu yīɡè xiǎopénɡyǒu jiào zhūmùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡ ma? )A: What? There is a kid whose name is the same as the highest mountain peak in the world?什么, 这个小朋友的名字和世界上最高的山峰一样吗？(shíme, zhèɡè xiǎopénɡyǒu de mínɡzì hé shìjièshànɡ zuìɡāode shānfēnɡ yīyànɡ ma? )B: Yup. His father's surname is "Zhu," so the kid's surname is Zhu, while his name is Mulangmafeng.是的,他爸爸姓'朱',因此小朋友姓朱,名穆朗玛峰。(shìde, tā bàbà xìnɡ'zhū',yīncǐ xiǎopénɡyǒu xìnɡ zhū,mínɡ mùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡ.)A: Interesting. Chinese people choose really special names.有趣,中国人取名字非常特别。(yǒuqù, zhōnɡɡuórén qǔmínɡzì fēichánɡ tèbié. )B: I also want to choose a special Chinese name for myself.我也想取一个特别的中文名字。(wǒ yěxiǎnɡ qǔ yīɡè tèbiéde zhōnɡwén mínɡzì. )A: Your surname is Chang, so how about Chang Cheng?你姓常,不如叫常城怎么样？(nǐ xìnɡ chánɡ,bùrú jiào chánɡchénɡ zěnme yànɡ? )

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT