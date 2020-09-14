Learning Chinese

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/14 19:48:40
Chat attack

Mount Qomolangma (Commonly known in the West as Mount Everest)/珠穆朗玛峰/ zhūmùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡ

A: Have you seen any very interesting news recently?

你最近有看到特别有意思的新闻吗？

(nǐ zuìjìn yǒu kàndào tèbié yǒuyìsī de xīnwén ma? ) 

B: Did you know that there is a kid called Mount Qomolangma in Hubei?

你知道湖北有一个小朋友叫朱穆朗玛峰吗？

(nǐ zhīdào húběi yǒu yīɡè xiǎopénɡyǒu jiào zhūmùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡ ma? ) 

A: What? There is a kid whose name is the same as the highest mountain peak in the world?

什么, 这个小朋友的名字和世界上最高的山峰一样吗？

(shíme, zhèɡè xiǎopénɡyǒu de mínɡzì hé shìjièshànɡ zuìɡāode shānfēnɡ yīyànɡ ma? ) 

B: Yup. His father's surname is "Zhu," so the kid's surname is Zhu, while his name is Mulangmafeng.

是的,他爸爸姓'朱',因此小朋友姓朱,名穆朗玛峰。

(shìde, tā bàbà xìnɡ'zhū',yīncǐ xiǎopénɡyǒu xìnɡ zhū,mínɡ mùlǎnɡmǎfēnɡ.) 

A: Interesting. Chinese people choose really special names. 

有趣,中国人取名字非常特别。

(yǒuqù, zhōnɡɡuórén qǔmínɡzì fēichánɡ tèbié. ) 

B: I also want to choose a special Chinese name for myself.

我也想取一个特别的中文名字。

(wǒ yěxiǎnɡ qǔ yīɡè tèbiéde zhōnɡwén mínɡzì. ) 

A: Your surname is Chang, so how about Chang Cheng?

你姓常,不如叫常城怎么样？

(nǐ xìnɡ chánɡ,bùrú jiào chánɡchénɡ zěnme yànɡ? )

