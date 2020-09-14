Marks remind students to keep social distance at school in Islamabad, Pakistan

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows a mark to remind students to keep social distance at a school in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. After a consistent drop in new cases, the Pakistani government has lifted lockdown from most of the sectors, and the educational institutions across the country are also expected to reopen in phases from Sept. 15. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A man walks past a board showing safety precautions for students at a school in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Sept. 14, 2020. After a consistent drop in new cases, the Pakistani government has lifted lockdown from most of the sectors, and the educational institutions across the country are also expected to reopen in phases from Sept. 15. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

