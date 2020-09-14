Xi calls for sound bilateral ties with Europe in virtual summit

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Monday that China and the EU must adhere to peaceful coexistence, opening-up and cooperation, multilateralism, as well as dialogue and consultation to achieve sound bilateral ties.Xi made the remarks during a virtual summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.During the meeting via video link, Xi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes unseen in a century and that mankind stands at a new crossroads.For China and Europe to steadily push for the sound development of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, the Chinese president said, both sides must adhere to four principles: peaceful coexistence, opening-up and cooperation, multilateralism, as well as dialogue and consultation.Global Times