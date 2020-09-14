China's first anti-epidemic TV drama to debut on Thursday

Photo: CCTV

China's first anti-epidemic TV drama will debut during prime time on CCTV-1 on Thursday. In the run up to the show's release, a music video for the drama's theme song has gone viral on Chinese social media.The drama stars a number of well-known Chinese actors, including Xiao Zhan, the protagonist of the 2019 hit show The Untamed. The show will tell seven stories across 14 episode that were adapted from the experiences of real people amid the coronavirus epidemic.The hashtag for the show's debut had earned 300 million views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo as of Monday afternoon.Many Chinese netizens have expressed their high anticipation for the drama, saying that they are going to watch it on day one."I am sure to be moved to tears when I see the drama because there are so many touching stories that happened in early 2020. I give my full respect to those medical heroes," one Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo."I heard that the drama only took four months to film and edit, which is highly efficient. There are so many excellent actors in this TV drama. I cannot wait for its release," another netizen wrote.Global Times