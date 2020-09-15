Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in N China's Kubuqi Desert

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/15 8:37:18

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
