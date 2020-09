Scenery of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)