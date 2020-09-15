Celebrations for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival held in Singapore

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/15 8:48:51

Children run around lantern installations during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus