Celebrations for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival held in Singapore

Children run around lantern installations during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A child touches a lantern installation during celebrations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)