Gazans resort to online shopping to buy necessities amid COVID-19 outbreak

Asmaa Yassin takes photos of the soaps she makes to sell online at her house in Gaza City, on Sept. 12, 2020. Gazans have resorted to online shopping to buy necessities during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Workers prepare orders for customers to be delivered to their homes at a grocery store in Gaza City, on Sept. 12, 2020. Gazans have resorted to online shopping to buy necessities during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)