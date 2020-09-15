View of new tents for relocating migrants, refugees after fire breaks out at Greece

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/15 13:11:05

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows new tents for relocating migrants and refugees at Kara Tepe, Lesvos, Greece, after a fire broke out last Wednesday and destroyed the previous camp in Moria. (Photo by Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows new tents for relocating migrants and refugees at Kara Tepe, Lesvos, Greece, after a fire broke out last Wednesday and destroyed the previous camp in Moria. (Photo by Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows new tents for relocating migrants and refugees at Kara Tepe, Lesvos, Greece, after a fire broke out last Wednesday and destroyed the previous camp in Moria. (Photo by Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows new tents for relocating migrants and refugees at Kara Tepe, Lesvos, Greece, after a fire broke out last Wednesday and destroyed the previous camp in Moria. (Photo by Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus