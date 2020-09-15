Starbucks imposes mandatory mask-wearing in Canada

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/15 13:17:02

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. Masks or other face coverings are mandatory at Starbucks across Canada Starting Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A notice of the mandatory mask requirement for customers is seen at a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. Masks or other face coverings are mandatory at Starbucks across Canada Starting Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A notice of the mandatory mask requirement for customers is seen at a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A customer wearing a face mask buys coffee at a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Customers wearing face masks walk into a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

A customer wearing a face mask walks into a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
