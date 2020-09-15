Chinese netizens applaud good treatment for medical professionals after rumors claim medical expert awarded villa and cash

Zhang Wenhong, China's leading infectious disease specialist takes part in an event in Shanghai in June. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Chinese netizens applauded the country's recognition and good treatment of medical professionals on Tuesday as rumors spread claiming that China's leading infectious disease specialist Zhang Wenhong had been awarded a villa as well as tens of millions of cash for research purposes by a local government in East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday.



On Monday night, Zhang, the team leader of the infectious sector in Shanghai-based Huashan Hospital, updated his Weibo account twice to respond to the rumors, claiming that this was "old news."



Zhang has become a household "celebrity" since the COVID-19 outbreak in China. He made his name with his blunt and humorous remarks on the measures needed to combat the virus. He claimed that "telling the truth" is his way of communicating in an effective way with the general public.



In August, 80 doctors around the nation (including Zhang) were awarded the "Medal of Chinese Medical Worker." Zhang himself had also been honored as ambassador for the "Healthy Shanghai" campaign to promote health education and knowledge.



He linked a statement on his Weibo account by the Wuxi No. 5 People's Hospital, indicating that the hospital has "flexibly introduced" Zhang and his team, aiming to promoting the construction of the hospital's infectious department as well as providing additional support for the public health development in Wuxi.



Based on the statement released by the hospital on Monday, Zhang's team was listed in this year's Taihu Talent Project and the Wuxi government awarded his team a check worth 10 million yuan ($1.47 million), mainly for clinical scientific research and technological innovation purposes, of which 10 percent was used for team member subsidies.



On August 7, Zhang posted on his Weibo account that he would "donate all the rewards he received personally from this project" to a youth fund mainly supporting young medical professionals around the nation to encourage more young people to invest themselves in the important profession.



However, rumors were widely spread on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Monday, claiming that the Wuxi government awarded Zhang a lakeside villa and 12 million yuan as well as 50 million yuan in research funds, without confirmation by the official authority.



Most online users appraised Zhang's performance in combating COVID-19 and suggested that Zhang actually "deserved a villa."



"Medics deserve good treatment as it could help attract more talents to the medical industry," one netizen wrote.



They also showed frustration to those spreading fake news. "It is necessary to use laws to support people like Zhang," one netizen wrote.



