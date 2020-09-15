TikTok-Oracle partnership represents Chinese firm’s hard-fought fruit though it has no-pass risks: analysts

A TikTok logo. Photo: VCG

TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance has chosen Oracle Corp as a US partner for its video-sharing app ahead of a deadline banning the app that draws near, a move analysts said represents hard-fought efforts by the Chinese firm amid a lack of trust between the world's two largest economies amid worsening bilateral ties.The deal still needs approval from the US government, and the flip-flop gestures of Trump on China will add more uncertainty and challenges to the deal, they noted.TikTok on Monday said in a statement it had submitted a proposal to the US administration, which "we believe would resolve the administration's security concerns.""This proposal would enable us to continue supporting our community of 100 million people in the US who love TikTok for connection and entertainment, as well as the hundreds of thousands of small business owners and creators who rely upon TikTok to grow their livelihoods and build meaningful careers," said the statement.Separately, Oracle confirmed on Monday that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the US Treasury Department over the weekend in which the US software firm "will serve as the trusted technology provider," according to a company statement. "Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions," the firm said.The Oracle confirmation followed US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments to CNBC earlier that day that the US government plans to review the deal with Oracle this week.Mnuchin confirmed in the interview that the deadline for a TikTok deal was September 20 - not the 15th as widely believed and reported, as Trump threatened last week that either TikTok is sold or banned in the US by 15th.Both TikTok and Oracle didn't share details on the deal, but it is widely believed that the technology partnership with Oracle will help eliminate doubts of the Trump administration on TikTok's data handling. And the cooperation model is also a common practice adopted by multinational companies in localized operations.For example, Apple's iCloud data in China is mainly hosted by a Chinese cloud services company for storage and operation in Southwest China's Guizhou Province.Shen Yi, a professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University, told the Global Times Tuesday that the teaming up of Oracle and TikTok represents hard-fought efforts by the Chinese firm amid lack of trust between China and the US, with worsening bilateral ties in a wide range of areas. "It is not what the US has offered us."The deal, however, still has many uncertainties ahead considering the fickle attitude Trump has adopted on issues related with China. "And now the US presidential election is coming near, so it's hard to say if Trump would again play the China card to scrap the deal," said Shen.Wang Chao, founder of the Wenyuan Institute for Politics and Economics, a Beijing-based think tank, expressed an optimistic view on the solution, saying "the Trump administration may probably approve TikTok's proposal excluding algorithm transfer, as it will not only reduce the US government's data security concerns but also comply with China's latest technology export regulation."In addition to pushing TikTok to keep user data in the US, the Trump administration may continue to crack down on TikTok to gain more political benefits in the upcoming US Presidential election, Wang told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that the US action on TikTok is "rogue politics."Apart from Oracle, Walmart has continued its bid for TikTok even though Microsoft, which had partnered with the retailer on the TikTok bid, is out of the game.Walmart said in a brief corporate statement on Sunday that the company continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment and continues discussions with ByteDance leadership and other interested parties. "We know that any approved deal must satisfy all regulatory and national security concerns," Walmart said, without revealing details about potential investment.The company previously said on August 27 that the way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit. "We believe a potential relationship with TikTok in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising business."For Walmart's role in the deal, Wang said that the supermarket chain attaches importance to TikTok's value for its e-commerce transformation so as to compete with Amazon.In the e-commerce era characterized by short video and livestreaming, TikTok has been a new channel for online sales growth. Wang said that domestic e-commerce platform Alibaba signs advertising and e-commerce contract worth about 20-30 billion yuan ($2.9-4.4 billion) with TikTok's Chinese version Douyin each year.