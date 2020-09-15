Palestinian girls make embroidery on face masks in Gaza City

A Palestinian girl adjusts a face mask for her sister at their house in Gaza City, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian girl makes embroidery on a face mask at her house in Gaza City, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

