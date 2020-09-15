Jakarta tightens restrictions to rein novel coronavirus pandemic

Officers stand guard at a check point in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 14, 2020. The Indonesian capital of Jakarta tightened restrictions to rein the novel coronavirus pandemic from Monday following the spikes of additional cases. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the city view of Jakarta, Indonesia. The Indonesian capital of Jakarta tightened restrictions to rein the novel coronavirus pandemic from Monday following the spikes of additional cases. (Xinhua/Arya Manggala)