Putin supports Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Photo: VCG

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday backed embattled Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko and promised a $1.5 billion loan as the Belarusian strongman vowed to strengthen ties with Moscow.Lukashenko thanked Putin and vowed to stick closer to "elder brother" Moscow during one-to-one talks at the Russian president's residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that lasted around four hours.The Belarusian leader was making his first foreign trip since his win in August 9 presidential polls prompted mass protests against his rule, the latest drawing tens of thousands on Sunday in Minsk.Putin appeared to endorse Lukashenko's political future, praising the Belarusian's sketched-out plans for constitutional changes to appease the opposition.The Russian president said during joint televised comments he was "sure that considering your experience" this would "allow the development of the country's political system to reach new heights."Putin also offered economic support, saying Russia would extend Belarus a government loan of $1.5 billion.He said that Belarusians should deal with the political crisis "themselves, calmly and in dialogue with each other, without hints and pressure from outside."As they spoke, Lukashenko leaned toward Putin in his chair, while the Russian leader sat with his legs placed wide apart, sometimes drumming his fingers and tapping his feet.The talks lasted almost four hours, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, calling them "constructive."He said that Lukashenko confirmed to Putin "his intention to make changes to the constitution," while declining to give details.Putin said in August that Russia had created a reserve group of law enforcement officers to help ensure security in Belarus and he reiterated Monday that Russia was "committed to all its obligations" under a military alliance of former Soviet countries.Lukashenko thanked Putin for behaving "very decently" and said of Belarus that "we need to stick closer to our elder brother and cooperate on all issues."After consistently blaming the crisis on outside players, Lukashenko criticized military drills in NATO countries near Belarus's borders, saying that Russia and Belarus would prepare their armies to resist any threats.The Belarusian leader visited Russia a day after the latest demonstration against his rule saw police detain more than 500 protesters in Minsk.Lukashenko on Monday described the protests in Belarus as "a very serious lesson," that he said he hoped had been "overcome."Putin congratulated Lukashenko after the presidential elections and the leaders have exchanged frequent calls in recent weeks.AFP