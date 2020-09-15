Aide pleads not guilty

Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of financial misconduct as the trial against him began in Tokyo.Ghosn is now at large as an international fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan for Lebanon in 2019.That has left Kelly the only person facing trial in the lengthy, rollercoaster saga involving Ghosn.Kelly entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday to the single charge he faces - conspiring to under-report tens of millions of dollars in pay that Ghosn was allegedly promised after his retirement.AFP