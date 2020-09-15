Poop wine? Vile alcohol on show at Disgusting Food Museum

Wine. Photo: VCG

Poop wine and scorpion vodka are just some of the stars of a new exhibit on revolting alcohol at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo in Sweden. A large jug of a yellowish semi-translucent liquid is the center piece of the new exhibit: wine made from human excrement."This is traditional Korean medicine. It was drunk to cure bone breakage and bruises," the museum's director explains to AFP.He is adamant that "now it smells more like alcohol than feces."Visitors' reactions range from gag reflexes to smiles of amusement as they take in the different beverages.Among the pieces on show are both experimental items, like a Scottish beer with a 55-percent alcohol level sold in a stuffed squirrel, and more widely produced drinks, like Fernet Branca, a bitter, herbal Italian liqueur.