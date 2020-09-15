Aircraft mechanic stuns Chinese netizens with self-taught English speaking skills

Photo: VCG

A short video of a Chinese aircraft maintenance engineer speaking English with a descent British accent has gone viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.The mechanic - also known as the 'Bottom Mechanic' on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok - is completely a self-taught. He has not undergone any systematic English speaking training nor has he lived in the UK or become acquainted with people who speak British English. The mechanic shared some learning tips in the viral video, explaining that watching TV and reading newspapers were the keys that opened the door to getting a good grasp of English.The topic for his story had earned more than 800,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon. Netizens took to social media to comment about the video, with many praising him for his speaking skills or saying that they were encouraged by the mechanic."I thought he was working at the Heathrow airport in London... he is an ace speaker," commented one netizen on Sina Weibo.'Bottom Mechanic' has published more than a dozen short vlogs on Douyin, tackling subjects related to his job profession. Describing himself as a keen English learner in his profile, he has currently attracted more than 80,000 followers on the platform.