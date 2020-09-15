US tariffs on Chinese goods violate international rules: WTO

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows an exterior view of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Li Ye/Xinhua)

A panel of WTO experts said on Tuesday that the US violated international trade rules when it imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions worth of Chinese products, offering a big win for China but ramifications for US remain unclear.China hopes the US will fully respect the WTO panel's ruling and the rule-based multilateral trade system, and take pragmatic actions to meet China and other WTO members halfway to enable a stable and healthy development of the global economy, MOFCOM said.