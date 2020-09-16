Constricting or constrictor? Man uses snake as face mask

Source: AFP Published: 2020/9/16 20:23:41

Photo: VCG



Public transport bosses in northwest England on Tuesday clarified the rules on face coverings after a bus passenger was spotted with a snake around his neck and mouth.

The commuter was spotted on a bus bound for Manchester but fellow passengers initially believed he was wearing a colorful face covering. Photos of the man showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face but he was not wearing a mask as required underneath.

The use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport in Britain, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

"While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin, especially when still attached to the snake," he added.



Posted in: ODD NEWS
