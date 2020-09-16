Xi inspects central China's Hunan Province

Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected central China's Hunan Province.In the village of Shazhou, Rucheng County, Xi visited places including a revolution-themed exhibition hall, a village service center, a clinic, a modern agricultural tourism demonstration base, a primary school, and the homes of villagers.Xi learned about education on the history of revolution, poverty relief industries, and progress in consolidating poverty eradication.

