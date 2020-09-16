Xi inspects central China's Hunan Province

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/16 21:58:15

Photo: Xinhua


Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected central China's Hunan Province.

In the village of Shazhou, Rucheng County, Xi visited places including a revolution-themed exhibition hall, a village service center, a clinic, a modern agricultural tourism demonstration base, a primary school, and the homes of villagers.

Xi learned about education on the history of revolution, poverty relief industries, and progress in consolidating poverty eradication. 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

 

Posted in: POLITICS
blog comments powered by Disqus