Woman receives thousands of coins for her work compensation

A woman from Zizhong county in Southwest China's Sichuan Province who won a labor dispute against her employer was surprised to find that her compensation of 6,000 yuan ($884.94) had all been paid in coins.The woman received two buckets of coins of 1 jiao, or 0.1 yuan, from the labor arbitration department collect her work compensation on Monday after she quit her job at a medical beauty company, media reported Wednesday.She was asked to count the coins one by one, which she thought added to the insult.The accountant of the company denied it was an insult and argued that the labor arbitration did not stipulate that the compensation had to be paid in cash or in 100-yuan bills. However, the accountant admitted that the company was not happy to pay the compensation.Local labor arbitration department said they settled the dispute but could not regulate how the money was paid.Web users asked on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, "If that was not an insult, what is?" Other netizens commented that based on how the beauty company treated its employee, it is not difficult to imagine how they would treat their clients.