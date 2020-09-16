International art park in Chengdu emerges as a new must-see spot

A sculpture in the international public art park. Photo: Courtesy of Sobre la Armonía

Since the Sobre la Armonía public art park opened to the public in 2019, this artistic land in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has become a new must-see spot that has been praised for its contemporary spirit.The art park consists of three significant sections - a creative camp, a public garden and an art space. Thirteen eye-catching sculptures can be seen throughout the park. These collaboratively-created artworks make ingenious use of materials such metal, wood and even industrial waste.The park is named for the Sobre la Armonía workshop, a get-together event between Chinese and Spanish artists. The first workshop was held in Barcelona in 2018. In 2019, the event moved to Chengdu, during which time the international art park was established.The park has the focus to use art to rejuvenate the development of Chengdu's rural area. It is the city's first international art park.